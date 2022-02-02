ILWACO — The Department of Ecology has imposed a $69,348 fine against Safe Coast Seafoods for alleged water quality violations at their seafood-processing facility at the Port of Ilwaco.
Safe Coast Seafoods has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
Under the company’s water quality permit with Ecology, Safe Coast Seafoods has specific requirements for monitoring, reporting, operations, and maintenance, and must limit their discharges into Baker Bay to protect the water, according to a Feb. 1 press release from the agency.
Since taking ownership of the seafood processing facility in late January 2021, Safe Coast Seafoods exceeded effluent discharge limits during every month from March through August, incorrectly reported some pollutants, and failed to file reports for September and October 2021, Ecology alleges.
During March through August high levels of chlorine, E. coli, and pH were reported 21 times, exceeding the permitted limits, according to the agency. In addition, samples were analyzed for Fecal Coliform, but reported as E. coli in reports from March through July.
On July 1, 2021, Ecology issued a Notice of Violation for effluent limit violations and requested a report within 30 days indicating what steps were being taken to correct the violations. On Aug. 6, 2021, Ecology received a response from the company indicating that malfunctioning pumps were to blame for the violations and that repairs had been made. However, the effluent discharge report for August, showed that limits were again exceeded for chlorine and E. coli, the agency said.
Baker Bay contains estuarine mudflats, emergent wetlands, and open marine water. It is home to numerous wildlife species including salmon, crab, shorebirds, and eagles. Maintaining water quality standards and eliminating pollution is critical to protecting the health of this important ecosystem, the agency said.
Water quality penalty payments to Ecology are placed into the state’s Coastal Protection Fund, which provides grants to public agencies and tribes for water quality restoration projects.
Processor plans to appeal penalty
An official from Safe Coast Seafoods said Wednesday, Feb. 2 they take the matter seriously but 'definitely' plan to appeal the nearly $70,000 fine from the DOE, for the alleged water quality violations at their seafood-processing facility at the Port of Ilwaco.
"We've been working on this matter a while," said Rocky Caldero, vice president of operations for Safe Coast Seafoods. Caldero said the issues have been on-going, stemming from an aging building and facilities, which they have been working to upgrade. Engineers from a firm in Seattle are anticipated to inspect further on Tuesday, Caldero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.