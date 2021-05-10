ILWACO — The Ilwaco City Council authorized Mayor Gary Forner to enter into agreement with the Washington State Department of Ecology in late April, securing nearly $2 million in grant funds for a stormwater improvement project along Baker Bay.
The $1.85 million grant for the project is in addition to the city’s required 15% match of $325,000, which comes via a Natural Resource Damage Assessment settlement the city received following a December 2014 oil spill caused by the sinking of a crab boat that crashed into Jetty A just outside of Baker Bay.
The $2.17 million project came together in the aftermath of the oil spill, with the intent of decreasing stormwater pollution discharge to the bay. The project was proposed by a group comprising the city, the Port of Ilwaco and the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership.
According to city documents, the project will install permeable pavements, bioretention facilities and compost-amended vegetated filter strips, and also remove pavement and construct stormwater BMPs (best management practices) along and adjacent to Howerton Avenue in Ilwaco. The project will provide treatment for total suspended solids — such as silt, sand and algae — and dissolved copper and zinc, and reduce flows through stormwater infiltration.
“The way Ecology has been hitting some of the cities in the Puget Sound area, this will definitely put us ahead of some of those cities, so hopefully we’ll be recognized by DOE for being responsible to the environment,” Forner said at the April 26 council meeting.
Fall 2022 start planned
As it stands, stormwater runoff from the project site flows untreated directly into Baker Bay. The stormwater BMPs are designed to capture and treat most of the runoff from heavily trafficked streetscape and parking areas, covering about five acres.
“The project area is a key arterial for the city and the port, and particularly during fishing/crabbing seasons, the summer tourist season or during community events the parking lots are near capacity. Cars and large trucks with boat trailers generate significant stormwater pollution,” the city’s proposal of the project to Ecology says.
The installation of BMPs will also bring about trees and vegetation to the area, while signage aims to help educate visitors about the water quality benefits of BMPs and also connect the port with “the regionally important — but poorly marked — Discovery Trail.”
The city hopes to secure an interlocal agreement with the port over the next six months to manage the project, according to Ilwaco City Treasurer Holly Beller. Beller said the public involvement process for the project's design will begin after the interlocal agreement is secured, with the hope to advertise for construction bids by the fall of 2022. The deadline for the grant is June 2023.
Councilors were excited about both the project itself and the low financial cost to the city.
“This has been a long time coming. It’s exciting that we’re going to start work here soon and have some real runoff and filtration improvements for the Port of Ilwaco and the south side of town. That’ll be exciting to see,” Councilor Matt Lessnau said.
Park renovations funded
As part of the state capital construction budget passed by the Legislature in April, the city of Ilwaco is set to receive $191,000 for renovations to the Ilwaco Community Park.
The funds, as part of the budget’s 2021-23 Youth Athletic Facilities Program, will go toward the renovation of the park’s baseball field and basketball court, according to Ilwaco Parks & Recreation Commission Chair Vinessa Karnofski. The dollar amount for the original grant ask was larger, Karnofski said, but was downsized based on current economics brought on by the covid-19 pandemic.
“We sought a grant amount with a match we thought was attainable,” Karnofski said. The total cost of the project is $331,000, with the city providing a $140,000 match.
At the April 26 city council meeting, councilors also authorized the mayor to certify that the city could provide a 25% match for a state Recreation and Conservation Office grant of $334,610 — $83,652.50. If awarded, the grant would go toward Phase 2 improvements of the Ilwaco Community Park.
Ilwaco Parks and Recreation has applied for an AARP grant that would cover the cost of the match. Both the AARP grants and the RCO grants will be awarded in June.
If the city doesn’t receive the AARP grant, about $50,000 from community members has already been pledged to help cover the match, with $34,000 being the greatest financial risk for the city. That money is available in the city’s Tourism Fund Reserve.
