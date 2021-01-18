ILWACO — In 2020, the Pacific County Board of Commissioners voted to adopt new language that banned new short-term vacation rental permits in R-1 zoning districts. In 2021, the Ilwaco City Council is looking to do the same.
In a preliminary, free-flowing discussion at a Jan. 11 regular meeting, councilors were largely in agreement about the need to take action on the issue. A public hearing is tentatively set to be held during one of the council’s two regularly scheduled meetings in February.
Like many coastal communities up and down the southern Washington and northern Oregon coast, short-term rental disputes have a history in Ilwaco. Most recently, the city council unanimously rejected a conditional-use permit for a vacation rental on Reservoir Road in 2018, a permit that the Ilwaco Planning Commission recommended on a 3-2 vote that the council approve.
Councilor Kristen Mathison, who led the discussion at last Monday’s meeting, said the council had hoped to tackle the issue in 2020 as the city worked through updating its Comprehensive Plan, “and then, of course, the pandemic happened.” She said she’s bringing the issue back to the forefront because of the large contingent of citizens in 2018 who urged the council to update the city’s municipal code, which allows vacation rentals as a conditional use in R-1 zones.
“Mostly what people said [in 2018] is that they moved into R-1 with the expectation that there would not be vacation rentals there,” Mathison said. She also said that she’s been told by constituents that potential buyers are confused by the language in the city’s zoning laws. “It’s really important that our zoning laws are very clear for our investors in our community.”
Mathison also framed the debate around the issue of affordable housing, noting that local housing costs continue to rise and that more vacation rentals in R-1 zones mean fewer housing options for prospective full-time residents.
“Just to say ‘Well, they can just build somewhere else or they can move away,” those aren’t options for people in our community. They need us to protect their housing, and so I’m going to advocate for that with just not allowing [vacation rentals] in R-1,” Mathison said.
Councilor Dave Cundiff echoed his support for a moratorium on vacation rentals in R-1 zones, saying it aligned with his “guiding star” for why he sought a seat on the city council in the first place, which is to make Ilwaco “the most hospitable environment possible for year-round residents.”
“I don’t want to see long-term residents or year-round residents squeezed out by vacation rentals, personally,” Cundiff said. “I am inclined to be quite supportive of this, pending what we see from the public hearing process, and particularly what we see from the public hearing process from year-round residents.”
Councilor Matt Lessnau noted that the Discovery Heights homeowners association forbids vacation rentals in the gated subdivision, while the Sahalee neighborhood has covenants, filed many years ago with the county, that Lessnau interprets as also disallowing short-term and transient housing.
“That kind of reduces the area we’re worried about with R-1, but I also tend to agree that R-1 isn’t the best area to promote vacation rental housing,” Lessnau said. “There are a lot of people looking for part-time property in the area for that purpose, and are now seemingly frustrated with [the county’s new ordinance], so I’d be interested in having a conversation and looking into this a little bit more.”
Mathison stressed that she doesn’t want to get rid of vacation rentals, and believes that there are plenty of viable areas in Ilwaco, such as the downtown area, that can support short-term housing.
“We really want to build our downtown core. That’s an area we’ve had vacancy struggles with … and there’s just some absolutely charming buildings down there that could be great for [vacation rentals],” Mathison said. “And that would allow for us to have an area for that to happen without pushing out our residents.”
