BELLEVUE — Congratulations to Ilwaco High School Future Business Leaders of America members Evan Perez and Jake Thorsen, who placed 4th in Digital Video Production at the state competition, earning them a trip to the national competition in San Antonio in June.
Elizabeth Ellars and Kyler Blossom also attended the State Business Leadership Conference in Bellevue, April 10-13.
Over 5,000 students from 160 chapters around the state participate in events, conferences, and competitions. See https://wafbla.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.