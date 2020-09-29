ILWACO — For the first time in five years, the Ilwaco City Council voted to update its comprehensive plan at its Sept. 14 meeting.
The reason behind the update, according to Ilwaco City Treasurer Holly Beller, was to ensure that the city remained in compliance with the state Growth Management Act. The city must be in compliance with the GMA in order to be eligible to receive state funding for projects like the Sahalee water and sewer improvements that are funded by several different sources, including from the Washington State Department of Health and Department of Ecology.
The cost for this year’s update to the plan was about $25,000, Beller said, with the objective of bringing the plan up to current GMA and Restricted Code of Washington requirements. The city partnered with WSP USA, an engineering and design firm.
The update to the comp plan was initially supposed to be completed in 2018, Beller said, but the city was granted a two-year extension by the Washington State Department of Commerce. The 2015 comp plan was also adopted by the city beyond its original due date, Beller said.
While the next mandated deadline is several years away, Councilor Matt Lessnau reminded that the city can make updates to the plan well before then.
“We can update [the plan] actively. We can pick a section every year and have it updated continually so that [the next time a review is required], it’s already there and it’s already what we need to do,” Lessnau said.
Slower growth projected
While most of the changes relate to ensuring that the plan stays up to date with state requirements, the updated document notably projects slower growth in Ilwaco over the next 20 years than it did in 2015.
In 2015, the plan estimated 1% annual growth inside city limits over a 20-year span, which would bring the population to 1,150 people by 2035. In the plan updated last week, the annual growth rate is now projected at 0.38% over the next 20 years, bringing the population to 1,049 people by 2040.
The plan’s growth projections are based on actual population growth in Ilwaco from 2010 to 2018. The Washington State Office of Financial Management pegged Ilwaco’s population increasing annually by 0.38% in that timespan, from a population of 936 in 2010 to 965 in 2018. Ilwaco’s population remains largely unchanged from 2000, when it was projected at 950.
While a difference of about 100 people between the two plans’ estimates may not seem like much, the city went from anticipating a need of 100 new housing units within city limits by 2035 in order to satisfy population growth, to now estimating a need of just 28 new housing units by 2040. The 2015 plan projected that the housing necessary to accommodate future single and multi-family developments would take up about 19.2 residential acres, while the 2020 plan calls for just 3.7 acres.
The 3.7 acres of projected land needed to accommodate future growth is just a sliver — about 1.5% — of the roughly 250-acre surplus of land a buildable lands analysis conducted by Pacific County in 2012 showed was available within Ilwaco city limits, much in the Discovery Heights subdivision adjacent to Cape Disappointment State Park.
“Based on the projected growth rates, Ilwaco has an adequate supply of land within the current city limits to accommodate future needs for residential, commercial, industrial and public lands over the next 20 years,” the 2020 comprehensive plan states.
While the projected future growth is tied to recent historical trends, Councilor Dave Cundiff said he hopes the city can find an opportunity soon to plan for the growth Ilwaco needs, “and not just the growth we’ve historically had.”
City awarded pair of grants
It was a productive month of receiving grants for Ilwaco, as it was awarded two grants totaling $1.5 million in September.
On Sept. 17, the city council held a special meeting to authorize Mayor Gary Forner to execute a $600,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. The city was notified earlier this year that it had been awarded the grant as part of the USDA Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program.
The funds will go toward the city’s efforts to purchase about $2.84 million worth of land and timber rights, which serves to protect the Indian Creek Watershed and preserve the surrounding land as the Bear Ridge Community Forest. Ilwaco is one of just 10 jurisdictions in the country to receive funding from the USDA program in 2020.
The city was also notified earlier this month that Ilwaco was selected by the Washington State Department of Commerce to receive up to $900,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds. The funds are earmarked for improvements to Ilwaco’s water system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.