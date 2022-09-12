Lots of life in Ilwaco City Park
Planned renovations at Ilwaco City Park will include the playground equipment.

 2018 FILE PHOTO

ILWACO — City councilors in Ilwaco this week voted to update near-future priorities for construction and transportation projects.

At its Sept. 12 meeting, the Ilwaco City Council voted to approve new six-year plans for capital facilities and transportation projects. The updates are done annually, with city staff identifying needed or desired projects as well as their projected costs, when a project should begin, and potential funding sources.

