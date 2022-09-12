ILWACO — City councilors in Ilwaco this week voted to update near-future priorities for construction and transportation projects.
At its Sept. 12 meeting, the Ilwaco City Council voted to approve new six-year plans for capital facilities and transportation projects. The updates are done annually, with city staff identifying needed or desired projects as well as their projected costs, when a project should begin, and potential funding sources.
Required public hearings for both plans were held earlier in the meeting. No member of the public spoke on either plan.
Facilities projectsSeveral facilities projects are expected to be undertaken in 2023, the most costliest being the second phase of upgrades at the Ilwaco Community Park. Renovations to the baseball field, such as new dugouts, infield surfacing and a batting cage, as well as the addition of more parking are on tap for this next phase of work. Improvements from the initial phase included a new playground, restroom and picnic shelter.
The city had hoped to begin work on the additional renovations this year. At a current projected cost of $230,000, most of the funding for the project is already in hand. Last summer, Ilwaco received $190,933 in grant funds from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office for the Phase II improvements, with the city saying that renovations at the park — the only one of its type on the southern end of the peninsula — will provide an under-served community with additional competitive youth recreation opportunities.
The city also received a $30,000 grant from the Templin Foundation for the park improvements, as well as other donated cash and labor from within the community.
Another capital project Ilwaco is eyeing next year includes improvements to the city water department’s SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system. SCADA connects the sensors that monitor equipment such as motors, pumps and valves, and allows water treatment plant operators to remotely monitor levels of chemicals and toxins. City funds are expected to cover the whole of the project, which is estimated at $140,000.
Other projects for 2023 include $100,000 for a water system plan update, and $20,000 for a forest management plan for the Bear Ridge Community Forest — another project the city is in the midst of trying to finalize.
Carrying a price tag of $2.17 million, Baker Bay stormwater improvements are expected to begin in 2024. The joint project between the city, Port of Ilwaco, and Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership secured a $1.85 million grant from the state Department of Ecology in 2020. The required 15% matching funds of $325,000 came courtesy of a Natural Resource Damage Assessment settlement the city received following a December 2014 oil spill caused by the sinking of a crab boat that crashed into Jetty A just outside of Baker Bay.
That project will fix and prevent untreated stormwater to run off into the bay at the port, with mitigation efforts including the installation of permeable pavements, bioretention facilities and compost-amended vegetated filter strips. It will also include the removal of pavement and construct stormwater best management practices along and adjacent to Howerton Avenue, which will bring about trees and vegetation to the area.
The city also continues to try for state funding on a number of other large projects over the next several years, including the Seaview to Ilwaco Connector Trail. The project, with an estimated cost of $4.75 million, would provide a 1.4-mile bike and pedestrian connecting trail between Ilwaco and the rest of the peninsula along U.S. Highway 101.
Transportation projectsThe council also approved updates to its Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program, which plans future road projects.
Projects eyed to begin in 2023 include the Hilltop School Route, which would see the rehabilitation of potholes and rutting caused by school buses, and add new or repair existing sidewalks to make for a safer school route. The project site would include Hemlock Street NE and between Brumbach and Advent avenues.
The city’s plan would be to begin preliminary work on the project in 2023, and begin construction in 2024. Ilwaco is relying heavily on being awarded funds from the state Transportation Improvement Board to fund nearly all of both phases of the project, which is currently estimated at $676,767. In the program documents, Ilwaco’s contribution is projected at $35,175.
The only other transportation project listed for a 2023 start date would be the Seaview to Ilwaco Connector Trail. That project’s $4.75 million price tag is entirely contingent on receiving state funding.
A significant future transportation priority beyond the next couple of years includes the completion of Discovery Trail, which would involve restoring and rehabilitating a tenth of a mile stretch of Main Street, as well as add sidewalks for pedestrian and bike use. The project would continue east from Second Avenue SW to Williams Street SE for 0.15 miles, and then east on Lake Street to the Ilwaco Community Park on Adelia Avenue SE.
Like the connector trail, this project is also presently contingent on state funding. It carries an estimated cost of $3.27 million.
