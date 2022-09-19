ILWACO — Officials in Ilwaco last week punted over a decision to approve an ordinance that would allow for residential housing at the back of buildings in its commercial district. The idea is intended to bolster affordable housing options for local business owners and workers.
A public hearing and consideration of the ordinance was on the docket for the Ilwaco City Council’s Sept. 12 meeting. The council accepted a recommendation from the city’s planning commission on the zoning changes in question earlier this year, with the ordinance codifying those recommendations if passed.
The proposed ordinance would allow for the rear of buildings in the city’s C-1 zone to be permitted for residential use, stating it would help revitalize the commercial district and is necessary to better support affordable housing in Ilwaco.
The amended language of the C-1 zone states that each dwelling unit in the district must be at least 300 square feet and have a dedicated bathroom with a tub or shower, toilet, and sink. All of the front-facing facade has to be maintained for commercial purposes, and at least 50% of the ground floor must be utilized for commercial use.
The second floor of buildings in the commercial district are already permitted for residential use, Ilwaco City Administrator Holly Beller clarified.
Public feedbackMultiple business owners and residents spoke in favor of the ordinance, including Josh Phillips, who owns Spawn Fly Fish in downtown Ilwaco. Phillips said he believes the ordinance would bring new businesses to the downtown area and give existing businesses “some peace of mind.”
“For those of you that are unaware about our downtown situation, there’s many individuals that reside and operate a business in the same building,” Phillips said. “I think it’s important that we support these individuals who are looking for somewhere to live like we support other individuals that are looking for places to live in this community.
“I think it’s important that when [councilors] think this through, that that is really thought about, because we are looking to attract new businesses to this community. But if those individuals don’t have a place to live, this is a good outlet for that person — given that the commercial portion of the business stays intact.”
But support for the new ordinance was not unanimous during the public hearing last Monday. Valerie Perkins, a business owner and chair of the city-backed Downtown Ilwaco Revitalization Committee, said the subcommittee was not consulted about the ordinance and was worried about the effect it could have if passed. She requested for any action to be delayed and to allow members of the subcommittee to be “involved in the conversation.”
“The work that we hope to do is going to be in the C-1 zone,” Perkins said, adding that the subcommittee is just a couple of weeks away from — hopefully — being admitted into the Washington State Main Street Program, which would open Ilwaco up to grant funding and governmental funding opportunities, as well as other benefits and resources. “For that reason, I feel like it’s really important that we are included in the conversation.”
Perkins added that any discussion about taking away commercial space downtown should involve her committee, since it is focused on economic development in the downtown area. But Mayor Mike Cassinelli said that isn’t the proposed ordinance’s intention.
“That’s not what we’re talking about doing. We’re talking about allowing someone to live in the back of the [commercial] building,” Cassinelli said. “We’re allowing them to take their house and turn the front part into a commercial part, and live in the back or on the second floor.”
Perkins said that, in her mind, the ordinance would be taking away commercial space.
“If we’re talking about bringing businesses into our community, trying to grow businesses here, it’s taking away space from that in our C-1 zone — which is small,” Perkins said, adding that she believed it was a positive for people with a residence in the C-1 zone who can turn the front of their building into a business while living in the back, but that there is a lot of gray area that should be addressed.
Phillips spoke again, saying that there are many buildings in the commercial district that don’t have a second story and that those people are unable to take advantage of existing city code.
“This doesn’t eliminate the business, given that the ordinance clearly states that the business must be in front of the building,” Phillips said. “I think that this is something that needs to happen. We continually ask ourselves, ‘How do we bring business [to Ilwaco]?’ Not all businesses start at the top. You’ve got to start somewhere, and this is a starting point for revitalizing Ilwaco.”
Council weighs inMembers of the Ilwaco City Council weighed in on the ordinance later in the meeting, with some councilors concerned whether the revised zoning language could be abused to allow for short-term occupancy rather than the stated goal of providing housing opportunities for business owners and workers.
Beller clarified that short-term vacation rentals are already allowed on the second floor of buildings in the C-1 zone. By allowing residential use on the ground floor of buildings as well, Beller said it would allow existing homes in the commercial district to apply for and house short-term rentals on both the first and second floor.
Councilor Dave Cundiff said he was unaware of that implication of the proposed ordinance, and asked if the ordinance could be referred back to both the planning commission and the downtown revitalization subcommittee to see whether the expansion of short-term rentals was their intent.
“We’ve got time to do this right,” Cundiff said.
Beller said she did not know whether the issue could legally be kicked back to the planning commission, since they had already made their recommendation to the council, and that recommendation had been accepted by the council at an earlier meeting.
Cundiff then proposed postponing any action on the issue until it had been determined whether they had the authority to kick it back to the planning commission.
Cassinelli said one of the intents of the proposed ordinance is that it would allow a business to temporarily house employees in the residential space of the building until they were able to secure their own living arrangements. He said the faster this ordinance is passed, the better the city could show that it’s being proactive in addressing housing issues and providing immediate help.
Trying to put the issue back in the hands of the planning commission could delay the ordinance’s adoption by 2-3 months, the mayor added, “and then we won’t accomplish one of the big things that we’re trying to do, which is get some extra housing for employees.”
Councilor Jonathan Quittner said he intended on supporting the ordinance’s passing at that meeting, until the revelation that it could create additional vacation rentals.
“If somebody can help me understand how that won’t just turn into short-term vacation rentals through a backdoor, I’m all ears. I would really like to see that concern alleviated,” Quittner said. “It’s tough, because I do think that it’s time-sensitive. Just as we have spent a lot of energy in the last year trying to control spiraling short-term vacation rentals, we’ve spent more energy trying to address housing. The sooner we are able to do something concrete for housing, the better.”
Councilor Margarita Cullimore asked if the city had the capacity to ensure that proposed zoning changes wouldn’t be taken advantage of, and said the public had not had enough time to review the ordinance.
She asked for any action to be held off until waiting to see if the downtown revitalization committee was accepted into the Washington State Main Street Program, so they could tap into the experience of “professionals who are dedicated to these issues, and they could very well make recommendations that are supporting exactly what we have here, or perhaps giving us different suggestions.”
Ultimately, Cundiff made a motion to postpone consideration of the ordinance until the council’s next meeting, on Sept. 26. The motion was unanimously supported by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.