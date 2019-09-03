Imidacloprid is an insecticide that was made to mimic nicotine. Nicotine is naturally found in many plants, including tobacco, and it toxic to insects. Imidacloprid is used to control sucking insects, termites, some soil insects and fleas on pets. It has been used in products sold in the U.S. since 1994.
Imidacloprid is a systemic insecticide, which means that plants take it up from the soil or through the leaves and it spreads throughout the plant’s stems, leaves, fruit and flowers.
Farm workers exposed to Imidacloprid have reported skin or eye irritation, dizziness, breathlessness, confusion, or vomiting after they were exposed to pesticides containing Imidacloprid. Pet owners have sometimes had skin irritation after they applied flea control products containing Imidacloprid to their pets.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decided that there is no evidence that Imidacloprid causes cancer based on animal studies. The International Agency for Research on Cancer has not classified Imidacloprid for its potential to cause cancer.
In the environment Imidacloprid can last for months or years in soil. The residues become more tightly bound to the soil with time. Imidacloprid is broken down rapidly by water and sunlight. The pH and temperature of water affect the speed of the Imidacloprid breakdown process. Imidacloprid may leach from soil into groundwater under some conditions. Imidacloprid is broken down into a number of other chemicals depending on which bonds in the molecule are broken.
Imidacloprid is not very toxic to birds and slightly toxic to fish, although this varies by species. Imidacloprid is very toxic to honeybees and other beneficial insects. The role, if any, of Imidacloprid in Colony Collapse Disorder it not yet clear. Scientists have shown that plants grown in treated soil may have Imidacloprid residues in their nectar and pollen at levels that are below those shown to cause effects on bees in laboratory experiments.
Other beneficial animals may also be affected. Green lacewings did not avoid nectar of plants treated with Imidacloprid. The lacewings that fed from the treated plants had lower survival than lacewings that had not fed from treated plants. Ladybugs that are aphids from plants grown in treated soil also showed reduced survival and reproductions. Scientists are actively studying the effects of Imidacloprid on bees and other invertebrates. As they finish their studies, new information will be coming out that will help define the risks to these animals.
Information provided by the National Pesticide Information Center. The center is a cooperative agreement between Oregon State University and the U.S. EPA. For more information, people can call the center at 1-800-858-7378 or visit its website, npic.orst.edu.
