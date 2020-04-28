PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Immigration Support is asking for community support to get people from the community out of the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.
Of the eight immigrants arrested and detained by ICE in 2020, five have bonded out so far. But the three still held are with large numbers of people in small spaces and have inadequate supplies of soap, which are immoral conditions given the pandemic, immigration support said in a release April 17.
Two people have bond hearings on April 30 in Tacoma, and the network hopes the two will be released to their families then.
The network pivoted to providing information about covid-19 and community resources to the immigrant and Pacific County community. The group purchased 500 masks, half for adults and half for children, which it plans to begin handing out to immigrant families. The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council gave the group 100 bottles of hand sanitizer to give away at the same time.
In a recent emergency appeal for donations, the network was able to raise about $2,260 to help support people detained in Tacoma as well as their families. The first $6,000 donated will be matched dollar for dollar by Pacific County Immigration Support leaders. Donations have helped 23 immigrant families make rent, pay utility bills and buy food.
Immigration support is seeing an increase in the number of people asking for help with rent and utilities as some of the families are unable to work during covid-19. Undocumented immigrants will not received a stimulus check, and Pacific County Immigration Support members are encouraged to donate stimulus payments or tax refunds to the nonprofit’s emergency appeal drive. In addition, spouses of undocumented immigrants also did not receive stimulus checks, even if they are U.S. citizens.
In recent weeks, the nonprofit was able to get three people bonded out from the Northwest Detention Center. A group leader, Ann Reeves, described getting the paperwork ready and telling the families they could come get their family member.
“I can’t tell you the feeling of being able to send a text to a family member to ‘Drive to Tacoma!!!’ And then hours later being texted by that same family member that their father, mother, or spouse walked out of detention and was with them,” Reeves said. “Those texts brought me to tears.”
People interested in donating can go to Pacific County Immigration Support’s website https://www.pcisupport.org/ to find out more.
