If anyone needed an example of positive neighborliness, they need look no further than last week on the Long Beach Friends of Facebook page.
California resident Rose Wells may well have brought a lump to the throat of every person who read her Dec. 1 post.
“My partner and I joined this group while planning on moving to this area,” she wrote. “He has passed suddenly and I’m heartbroken. Seeing your positive beautiful posts have been helping me through this difficult time. Thank you for this group.”
Kathy Erskine was not alone in stepping up with kindness — offering to chat in a message or send her phone number.
“I’m so sorry for the sudden loss of your partner,” Erskine wrote. “It is so tragic, and difficult to get back on your feet. Please know that many of us understand and grieve with you.
“I’m so glad you find solace in this group. May we help with your healing process and help to get you back on your feet. Don’t worry about how long it takes.”
She was not alone. Carrie Day sent “healing hugs” and Brenda Barron-Christiansen and Sabrina Thayer immediately added their prayers. Brenda Bliss posted a “gif” graphic of a cute teddy bear offering a hug.
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” wrote Lara Anderson, who lost her partner three years ago. “If there’s anything you need, please feel free to reach out.”
Wells had dreamed of moving to the Long Beach Peninsula to be near her sister, who lives in Chinook. Her partner, Jeff Brown, had Astoria connections and both had enjoyed postings on the Long Beach Facebook site. Together they would view the photos of scenic views. The images helped Jeff overcome some difficulties in his life, she said in a phone interview.
“The ocean centered him. We would look through the pictures and the other stuff. There was no political stuff, it was things like dogs on the beach,” she said. “We thoroughly enjoyed that.
“It’s so positive. The beautiful pictures of Cape Disappointment, the waves.”
For Wells, the reaction from complete strangers was a joyous surprise.
“It just touched me so much, I never expected any response. Everyone was great. People were saying, ‘Let us know if we can help’ and welcome you.”
Jeff’s death at age 43 was unexpected, and although not covid-related she is still waiting for full details. “He is my heart and I’m so broken right now,” she posted on her own Facebook page as relatives expressed shock and condolences. To add to the family’s sadness, Jeff’s brother, James, had died eight days earlier.
As she sorts myriad details after Jeff’s death, Wells plans to keep links with the Peninsula through the Facebook group. “I will stay in there,” she said.
“Jeff and I had been planning on moving up, to purchase a home. It was a 1- to 2-year plan to move. It’s still something that I would like to do. I like the area. And he was very connected to the ocean.”
The power of the ocean to heal was stressed by several people on the Facebook page. Janet Averre Isaacson of Longview was among those who mentioned that even hearing the sound of the ocean on an online video can have a soothing effect. “’Tis very uplifting … so relaxing.”
Mary Kanz wrote, “Sincerest condolence for your profound loss. May the sounds of the sea always give you peace.”
That was echoed by JoAnn Walker. “I’m so sorry. I moved here after my husband passed. This is a very healing place.”
And Shelly Washburn added, “The beach has always been my place to get my head straight. The people are amazing.”
Well said in her interview that she was overwhelmed by the Peninsula’s caring response. “I feel very blessed and loved.”
