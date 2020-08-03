LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors met for more than 90 minutes at a July 29 special meeting, but adjourned without a decision on how the district’s 1,100 students will return to school this fall — either in-person or remotely.
Another special meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10 for the board to further discuss how to begin the school year. The board did unanimously vote to approve the district’s reopening plan that spells out how the in-person hybrid model and remote-only models will operate this school year. However, the plan is yet to be submitted to the state, as the board continues to discuss how to begin the school year.
Health department recommends in-person delayThe decision to delay any action until next week comes on the heels of the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department’s recommendation on July 29 of delaying in-person schooling for at least one month. The recommendation is due to a recent increase of cases in Pacific County.
“We want to see a decrease in cases, obviously. We also want to see a decrease in community spread, which is something that’s happened now, whereas a lot of the cases prior were confined to a specific family or a sort of unit of people,” said Katie Lindstrom, director of the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department. “So those are some of the things we want to see before we would be comfortable recommending in-person instruction.”
The final decision of how to reopen schools will be left to the individual school districts and their boards, Lindstrom said. Those reopening decisions, she said, should be made on a month-by-month basis throughout the school year by examining the relevant data. There are also some scenarios where in-person instruction at the start of the school year may be beneficial, she noted, such as for special education or high-need students.
The health department is also working with the county’s school districts to develop health and safety plans, including setting policies for some mandatory requirements set at the state level. Everyone at school is required to wear a face covering, daily symptom screening and temperature checks must be performed and physical distancing must be enforced.
Postponing the school year?With the health department’s recommendation in mind, some board members asked whether it would be feasible to postpone the beginning of the school year for a couple of weeks, or even a month, from its scheduled start date of Sept. 1. The extra time, board member Tiffany Turner said, could allow for the county’s covid-19 situation to improve and allow OBSD to at least have a chance to begin the school year in the in-person hybrid model.
“If we were able to delay the start in hopes that we were meeting health metrics to open up [with the hybrid model], I think that’s much preferable for learning — at least to begin with, for kids to be able to see their teachers a couple of days a week,” Turner said.
Amy Huntley, OBSD superintendent, said the district needs to make a decision by Aug. 12, the deadline for submitting its reopening plan to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Ultimately, she said, the district’s calendar and how the school year is scheduled is up to the board, but she urged the board not to delay its decision too long.
“I would say we don’t want to wait too long to make a call, because teachers have got to start wrapping their brains around it and planning for it — and we do on an operations level, as well,” Huntley said.
Worth the risk?By postponing a decision on how to start the school year until Aug. 10, the board argues it will have an additional couple of weeks worth of data to look at to determine whether the recent spike of cases in Pacific County is a blip in the radar or a sustained trend. Some board members, citing discussions with county health officials and the prospects of a prolonged summer tourism season, said they weren’t confident the data will show an improving situation until several months into the school year.
The board and district staff also acknowledged the struggles that remote-only learning can cause for some students and their families, such as the lack of childcare options on the peninsula and lack of reliable internet access for some families. There was widespread agreement, however, that the health of students and staff is paramount compared to all other concerns when determining how best to move forward.
“They’re talking a lot about the trauma of being at home, but the trauma of your teacher dying is pretty darn bad, too,” Huntley said.
Doug Pellerin, president of the Ocean Beach Education Association, said health concerns are one of the biggest apprehensions for every OBSD teacher this school year.
“I don’t know how our community could live with itself if we lost a couple of kids or a couple of teachers — or if they got sick and they had to spend a couple of months in the hospital,” said Pellerin. “I struggle with this: is it worth the risk to go back in person?”
The Observer will have more coverage on the Aug. 12 OBSD board meeting in next week’s issue.
