A rating scale implemented in 2019 provides a way of telling the public what to expect from incoming atmospheric rivers — the sometimes-intense rainstorms that are popularly called "the Pineapple Express" since they often originate in warm tropic Pacific waters.
Rain event classified between 'extreme' and 'exceptional' forecast to impact Washington coast Friday
LONG BEACH — You can never really be sure how these predicted storms will turn out. A lot depends on where the most intense conditions come ashore.
However, the Washington coast should be ready for an atmospheric river on the “extreme” to “exceptional” end of the scale, according to a relatively new rating system developed at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego.
On its scale for atmospheric rivers, the center ranks this upcoming event a level 4 out of 5 for the Southwest Washington coast and a 5 out of 5 for the Olympic Peninsula. The storm will begin impacting the north Washington coast around 11 p.m. Thursday, with the strongest rainfall developing as the storm shifts southward during the day Friday, reaching its maximum around 5 p.m., the center said.
The center began issuing ratings in February 2019, providing a sort of North Pacific Ocean corollary to the long-established force ratings given to hurricanes and typhoons in warmer latitudes.
The consortium of researchers developed “a simple 1 to 5 gauge to clearly delineate the punch delivered, from ‘weak’ to ‘exceptional’ — with ‘moderate,’ ‘strong’ and ‘extreme’ in between,” the Washington Post reported in 2019. “The scale is based on, intuitively, how much airborne moisture is present above any given point on the map and for how long the atmospheric river (AR) flowed over that point.”
In its Sept. 16 update, the center said:
First major atmospheric river of season to impact the Pacific Northwest. A strong atmospheric river (AR) is forecast to make landfall across Washington and Oregon late tonight.
• AR 4/AR 5 conditions … are possible over coastal Washington and northern coastal Oregon.
• AR 2/AR 3 conditions are also possible over interior Oregon and Washington.
• At least 2–5 inches of precipitation are forecast in the Pacific Coast Ranges and Cascades, with higher amounts likely in the Olympic Mountains and North Cascades.
