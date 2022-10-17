PACIFIC COUNTY — A local race that often seems to garner the public’s interest more than others on the ballot, this year’s sheriff contest is no different.
The county’s incumbent sheriff, Robin Souvenir, 47, of Bay Center, was initially running unopposed for a new four-year term after no other candidate filed to run for the top law enforcement position in the county this spring. First elected in 2018, Souvenir, running as an independent, has more than two decades of experience in law enforcement.
However, a last-minute write-in campaign from Daniel Garcia, 39, of Naselle, earned him enough support to appear on the general election ballot alongside the incumbent. Garcia, running as a Republican, is a Navy veteran of more than 20 years but does not have law enforcement experience.
Both candidates agreed to participate in a questionnaire with the Observer, and their written answers can be seen below.
Chinook Observer: What makes you qualified to serve as sheriff, and what experience do you have in community service and law enforcement?
Robin Souvenir: The sheriff is the chief executive officer and conservator of the peace of the county. This is not an entry level position.
I have 25 years of law enforcement experience. Some of my training includes graduating top of my class in the Basic Law Enforcement Reserve Academy and the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. I attended Sheriff’s School, Executive Leadership Academy, First Level Supervisor, Middle Management and Sheriff’s Office Civil Basic.
I am a lifelong resident of Pacific County. For most of my life, I have been in public service. I started out as a volunteer firefighter for the Bay Center Volunteer Fire Dept. I received training to be an emergency medical technician. I was in this volunteer capacity for a couple of years. I joined the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy sheriff for two years. I was hired at the Shoalwater Bay Police Department as a full-time officer for six years. I was hired by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff for six years. The opportunity presented itself, and I returned to the Shoalwater Bay Police Department as their Chief of Police for eight years. In 2018, I was elected as Pacific County Sheriff and have served you in this capacity to present time.
Daniel Garcia: The sheriff is the chief executive officer of the sheriff’s office; a CEO is a leader that administers the management of the office. Expertise in a specific job or position doesn’t qualify a person to lead. Effort, time, trial, and error focused on leadership is how to grow a leader. As a retired senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, I have been mentored, trained and groomed in leadership. The last 16 years of my 22-year career have been spent refining my leadership abilities at many different levels and in many different career fields. True leaders can lead people in a field they know nothing about, I have done this. It takes respect, setting ego aside, communication, coordination and research to list a few. My leadership is what qualifies me to serve the people of Pacific County as sheriff.
Running many calls over the years in service to the community as a firefighter/EMT, I have been on the Naselle Volunteer Fire Department since moving to Pacific County in 2014. I have also coached middle and high school wrestling at Ilwaco, youth sports and umpired baseball games in Naselle. I currently serve on the advisory board to the Naselle Sports Club.
I have experiences and training that will translate to law enforcement and help me certify; Leadership, communication, de-escalation, inter-cultural relations, logistics, detainee operations (jailing), riot response/control, use of force/deadly force, firearms handling and tactics, baton and OC spray employment, room clearing, tactical driving, explosives, unmanned aerial vehicle operations, maritime operations, tactical small boat operations, physical security, unarmed self-defense, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. I have experience as a leader in dynamic situations and environments outside of “cookie cutter” scenarios. The primary tool I will bring is good leadership with honor, courage and commitment.
CO: What is one critical issue facing the sheriff’s office, and how do you plan on addressing it if elected?
RS: We have a staffing shortage across the nation, not just in law enforcement. I saw at a local restaurant the other day a sign that said, “The world is short staffed, please be kind to those that showed up.” Law enforcement has seen many changes and some of these changes can be very frustrating. Being an officer/deputy doesn’t have the appeal it once did.
Despite all this, we have hired/promoted 39 people in the sheriff’s office in the past 3.75 years. We should be fully staffed by the end of the year in our patrol and corrections divisions. We have approved recruiting efforts to look at candidates that are getting out of the military. We are advertising locally and on social media. We are looking to expand further with some pay sites where we can post our openings.
DG: The main and fundamental issue facing the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is lack of leadership and/or bad leadership, in my humble opinion. Addressing it will take time in order to listen, solicit input, evaluate and ask questions from every different function of the office.
I will do ride-alongs with deputies, shifts with corrections, civil staff, dispatch, and emergency management. I will listen to input from each member of the sheriff’s office unobstructed by third-parties. I will hold “town halls” and listen to the people. I will meet with leaders of municipalities, businesses and community organizations, then sit down with the command staff to develop collaborative solutions with all the input provided and focused on service to the people of Pacific County. I will then transparently provide updates to the people through routine “town halls,” the website and social media.
This is a revolving process that requires maintenance and refinement that will be continued through the duration of my tenure as sheriff and hopefully adopted by any and all successors to follow for the good of the people.
CO: How serious an issue are illicit drugs in Pacific County, and how will you ensure that the Drug Task Force (DTF) has the resources it needs to respond?
RS: Illicit drugs are still an issue in Pacific County. I have been involved in reinstating the drug task force (DTF) along with others. Our current DTF was funded in 2020. We spoke with our state Sen. and state Reps. and they came here to Pacific County to discuss our issue. We presented our data and showed the need in our county for funding for DTF and did this with a united voice. We received $371,450 in funding.
We went back again in 2021 and voiced our concern to retain funding for two more years. We were funded again for $742,900. These dollars are being used to fund three full-time DTF employees and to cover overtime costs for South Bend Police Department when they work with DTF. Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department each have one person assigned to DTF. We are currently speaking with our state Reps. again to ask to continue to help fund our DTF until 2025.
I have also asked our county commissioners to include budget appropriations in our 2023 budget to cover our one employee if for some reason our state funding request is not approved. There are some bills that have been presented to help retain/hire law enforcement and we are waiting to see how we can ask for those dollars to help our community if they are passed. We have had discussions about the use of a 0.1% sales tax for law enforcement staffing.
DG: Illicit drugs, trafficking and use thereof directly relate to the other crimes and contribute negatively to the growing mental illness epidemic. These issues are so intimately intertwined that it makes the funding of the Pacific County Drug Task Force one of the priorities and something that demands attention so as not to lose current capabilities.
I will partner with other community leaders who have proven track records working with our legislators in Olympia and continue to lobby them for funding. I will look into other avenues such as grants in order to fund this task force. After listening to so many throughout the county it might even behoove us to expand the Drug Task Force to a broader Street Crimes Unit, which would still retain the Drug Task Force element but also focus on jointly addressing the other aspects of the criminal element that terrorizes the people of the county.
CO: What specific plans do you have to ensure there are enough officers on the road to provide adequate law enforcement coverage in our large rural county?
RS: We are working on a staffing plan to increase our law enforcement coverage. These conversations will be with the Board of County Commissioners and will include steps to gradually get to where we need to be. We will work with our federal and state partners to utilize any bills that are passed to hire/retain deputies.
We will continue to have an open mind to different work schedules and when push comes to shove, our law enforcement command staff have the training and expertise to work a shift if needed. As I mentioned before, we are looking to be fully staffed in patrol by the end of the year. As these new deputies graduate the academy, they will be able to fill shifts and this will increase coverage in our county.
DG: After the initial assessment of everything (process outlined in question “issues facing the sheriff’s office”) I’ll look into what is needed to create local explorer programs for high schoolers interested and those not yet 21. I will also look into recruiting on national platforms and recruiting service members honorably discharged, as there are many bases surrounding our area relatively close.
I will research affordable housing options on the peninsula (for new hires). We will look to package the recruitment for those that are looking to live “our” outdoor, beautiful lifestyle. The intent is to get people onboard that like the “small-town” hunting, fishing, hiking, outdoor activity, etc. lifestyle for a lifetime, someone that this is their destination vs. a stop on their journey.
I will examine the coverage as it currently sits and, after input from all, evaluate if the needs of the people are being served by the current model. If not, then collaboratively create a solution that addresses the issues, after some time hold “town halls,” listen to leaders and reevaluate the outcome of the solution. Rinse and refine as necessary to continue to adapt with the laws and the criminals.
CO: What is your view of policing reform laws passed by the legislature — some of which have since been amended — and how would you change them if you could?
RS: We still need the Blake decision to be re-worked along with the restrictions of pursuits. In Pacific County, drug court was an extremely effective tool in my opinion. I attended some of these graduations and they were extremely emotional and a turning point in someone’s life on their road to recovery.
Drug Court is still operating, but not at the capacity it once was. There is no statewide tracking system in place to count how many times someone has been in possession of drugs. I believe we need to help these people with more resources, but making it a misdemeanor after the third offense is not getting the message across and we are doing these people a disservice.
Restrictions on vehicle pursuits need to be re-worked. I’m limited in words for these questions so please reach out if you would like to know more.
DG: I think policing reform has to be addressed from within. Policing is a service to We the People. I think that the last few sessions of our legislature were devastating to policing by removing key tools and processes available and decriminalizing certain things. I think within the legislature they may have been well-intentioned (we all know what road is paved with well intentions) but were rushed to pass from external pressures and while no one was paying attention (busy in their own lives and off-put by politics), the bills were passed.
This left “We the People” to pay the consequence of their actions. Unfortunately, those in power never “pay” the consequences. I intend to change them with my vote and communication with my legislators as I encourage you to do as well. Our process still works, use it.
CO: Why should the people of Pacific County vote for you in the general election?
RS: We have accomplished so much in this term. We have introduced new software to help all of our staff be more efficient in their daily duties, we increased our Field Training Officers, our firearms cadre, emergency management has assisted us in acquiring dual-band portable radios for deputies and other local law enforcement.
We created a Naselle substation (which still needs some work), instituted redundancies in evidence and Emergency Management personnel, installed upgrades in our 911 Center, upgrades in our jail to include a negative pressure room and UV lighting to help address some of the COVID issues we were and have been facing, replaced our duty pistols with limited cost to taxpayers, introduced the use of debit/credit cards for our Civil function, re-evaluated the meal program in the jail and worked with the Board of County Commissioners to increase our jail staffing to include courthouse security, and used grants to install a walk-in freezer and new convection ovens in the jail.
We replaced at least nine patrol vehicles, some with grants to reduce general fund contributions, provided training to deputies for narcotics, report writing, interviewing, homicide investigation, range instructor, Taser instructor, the list goes on.
These are the types of accomplishments that a team can achieve. I believe wholeheartedly in a team approach. My values are respect, active listening, teamwork, honesty and empowerment of others. I ask for your vote so we can continue this work and make Pacific County a safe place to work, live and play with the resources provided.
DG: Fellow Pacific County citizens, I have worked hard to be a quiet professional, impact my community where I can and stay “off the radar.” Up to this point I was convinced this was enough. I have been in service to our country my entire adult life; this service, experiences and training have helped shape my views on service and what it means. It means, “it’s not about me,” “service before self.” It means when you recognize a problem exists to do something about it.
I am willing to serve you and work on this sheriff’s office to make it the best it possibly can be without excuses (there are many out there). We, as the People, deserve elected officials that are not self-serving. Every tool I have to bear will be brought to your service, I will continue to learn for your benefit and I will not quit regardless of the perceived danger or opposition. This I have lived for 22 years as proof.
Vote for me because you want change, to be heard, the deputies to be led, for problems to be addressed, transparency, and communication. During my campaign I have asked for the opportunity to earn your respect; through my actions and consistency, I hope I have done that. I will continue to work to earn your respect. Character is important.
