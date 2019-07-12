When I’m older, I…
When I’m grown up, I..
When I’m old, I’m going to..
When I’m ... what? Where do I go after “old”? And what exactly is that?
As a teenager, it was 40-plus. At 40, it was 60-plus, at 60, it’s probably 90-plus.
Long ago and far away it was decried “Don’t trust anyone over 30!”
Maybe now, it could be “Don’t trust anyone under 50!” (What do kids know, right?)
If we allow media to determine who we are and what need, the future can look pretty dim.
• When the list of the side effects of new pharmaceuticals sounds more dangerous than the condition it’s purported to help ...
• When we, as elders, are portrayed as happy and independent only after we purchase certain medical equipment, find a “senior” living complex near medical facilities, or have decided what to do before we pass — it goes on and on.
• Then there’s the burial plans and options …
If we’re not careful, we could easily fall into a limited life only concerned with end-of-life issues.
Is all this information useless? Of course not — but it certainly isn’t all there is to any stage of life. If we have a choice between focusing on our last transition and focusing on living now, which would you choose?
No matter how old I am, I’m that old. And I’m not — in my mind, at least — “old.” Just older. When will I make the transition? Maybe when I’m through with being older, and I’m just through — period.
In the interim, I think I’m going to take some of my own advice, shared in this space:
I’m not going to worry about what I can’t control. Aging is a one-way street and I’ve found some interesting places on one-way streets.
I’m going to appreciate — and continue to cultivate — long-term relationships. With time, comes depth.
I’m going to take time to look around with wonder.
I’m going to pay more attention to my physical wellbeing. (Might be the biggest challenge for me!)
I will try to learn more from those around me, and impart what I can to those closest to me.
Again, it comes down to choices for the most part. The interim might just turn out to be my happy place.
