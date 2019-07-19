Guardianship. Periodically, we talk about what it is and isn’t in this space — and will probably revisit it again. Most people have at least some idea of it as in being appointed as an advocate, overseer, guardian of another individual.
Washington state law defines a guardian as someone who may be appointed to manage financial and/or estate affairs; or to make health care decisions for another individual, who is “at significant risk of harm” based on a “demonstrated inability to adequately manage” their affairs.
It’s a legal procedure that requires judicial proceedings. There’s a lot of information and detail about it on www.washingtonlawhelp.org.
What about the other side of it? What about some tips for the guardian after being appointed? The National Center on Law & Elder Rights offers just such information and summarizing just a few might be helpful:
• Communication and contact — being a guardian means participating in decisions. It’s more than just making every decision. It’s, as much as feasible, determining what’s needed and how to get there — together.
• Respect choice
• Keep detailed records — find out what the court expects and file them in a timely manner
• Only use the person’s money and resources to meet the needs of that person. Again, as much as possible. If it needs to be in some other area, talk to the court first.
• With the above, keep separate financial accounts
• Protect the person’s rights and maintain dignity
• If circumstances change, reassess the need for guardianship
• While working with the individual, remember he is an individual and benefits from social contact — be it family, friends, outings, whatever.
If guardianship is needed, it can sometimes literally be a lifesaver. However, having a guardian does not mean resigning from the human experience. At its best, it becomes a safer way of life for the person — yet still his life.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
