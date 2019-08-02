So how about a little of this and that? It’s time in between school's out and school’s starting. (For those who have kids in the home, or remember when, that’s how a lot of us measure the summer months.)
In the meantime, time and opportunities continue.
Let’s start with Aug. 8 — right around the corner. Staff from our office will be at the Ocean Park Fire Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, eager to meet you all, and share information about various resources and programs. Medicare Savings Programs, Family Caregiver Support, connecting you with other agencies that might have your answers, questions about in-home care programs — all part of the service.
Whether you want information about taking care of another family member, Medicare, or just want to know who we are, where we are, and what we do—come on down — or up — and meet Tom Akerlund and Bob Powell.
It’s also the time of year for our agency’s (O3A) Area Plan development. Part of the process includes public hearing formats for input and information so we can plan for our part of community activities and services.
Pacific County meetings will be held Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pacific County Courthouse Annex in South Bend. For more information, contact Marie Guernsey, 360-875-9337.
This brings us closer to September. Ocean Beach Hospital will once again be hosting the OBH Community Health Festival at the hospital in Ilwaco. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be more information closer to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.