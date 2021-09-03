Sometimes it seems like there’s never enough time. Other times, it seems like there’s too much time as it drags slowly along day by day. Regardless, we all have stuff that needs to be done and periodically we all need some help along the way.
Do we all know the various resources available if and when that need pops up? We’ve been working in our communities for decades and yet we still run into people who say “I never even knew your offices were here. You should advertise more!”
In pre-pandemic days, we could be found wherever we were invited. And would hold public meetings in order to explain who we are and what we do. We present at public meetings, interagency gatherings, support groups, fraternal organizations, senior centers, etc. In addition, we strive to get flyers and other printed information out to as many public venues as possible.
Much has changed in that we have limited opportunities during the pandemic. We are, however, still here, still open, and still willing to advocate for seniors and people with disabilities.
As people, we often are unaware of what’s available until we need it — and then we usually need it right now, thank you very much!
Let’s start with a very brief, very general list of some of the things we can walk you through:
• Information and referrals: We can help connect the dots from need to resources.
• Family caregiver support: Helping family members who are caring for other family stay healthy and gain support. This also includes minor children who are in the home (think grandparents raising grandchildren, etc).
• Legal advice: Senior Legal Advice Clinics for anyone 60-plus. Regarding civil matters.
• Case management: Service coordination and assessments for Medicaid In-Home Care programs.
• Medicare: Whether new to Medicare, approaching it or already enrolled, we can walk with you through enrollments, supplemental plans, Part D (medicines).
• Paperwork-paperwork-paperwork: Even with all the virtual stuff, much of the world still lives by paper and we can help you with it.
• Long-term care ombudsman: Our agency has the advocacy program for our area. The ombudsman is a client advocate for residents of long-term care facilities.
But wait, there’s more — space doesn’t allow for us to discuss all we do, so give us a call, drop by our offices in Raymond or Long Beach, and/or visit our website for more detail. Information early is much better than information late.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634 or 888-571 6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.