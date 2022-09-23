October’s coming. (I know how you all appreciate my razor-sharp discernment, so you’re welcome.)
Leaves are starting to fall, stores are full of Halloween stuff — and, of course, early Christmas items — with a few token Thanksgiving trinkets. Aside from deciding the kind of goodies to pass out, and what to dress like if you do that, there are other considerations.
For example: Medicare Part D. As you may already know, Part D is the prescription part of Medicare coverage. And before we get too far into it, the ads we see on TV aren’t very helpful in our county.
Many of the talking heads encouraging Medicare benefits are speaking to what’s called “Advantage Plans,” which can cover a myriad of benefits under a single premium including Part D, transportation, visiting, dog walking, lawn mowing, etc. OK, those last few aren’t really benefits. My point is that no matter what Advantage Plans may cover, they aren’t available here.
Subscriptions fall under Part D, as noted earlier, and if you are on a plan and thinking of exploring options, there are annual Open Enrollment periods, Oct. 15-Dec. 7. This insurance isn’t like your home coverage you’ve had since ’47. Premiums change, sometimes drastically, as do formularies, so it pays to consider what might be best for next year. Also, if you become eligible and do not sign-up, there may be increased premium penalties when you do so later.
There are a couple exceptions to note:
1. If you have just become eligible for Medicare by making it to 65 or due to medical issues.
2. You are separating from employment coverage that was equal to or better than Medicare coverage.
In either case, you don’t have to wait for Open Enrollment to sign-up. However, for the rest of the folks, it’s time to check on what’s best for you. I know people who found it reasonable to remain on their plans for several years. And, I know people who experienced rude awakenings by premiums that almost doubled.
For more information, you can explore Medicare.gov and follow the links, call 1-800-562-6900 (office of the insurance commissioner) or either of the numbers at the bottom of this column. If a little time saves a little money, why not?
