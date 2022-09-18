Did some minor exploring this AM, as in 'Where are my meds?'
Gotta be home by 8 to catch my shows. Tuesdays through Thursday are the best.
On weekends, I can catch a lot of the shows I watched growing up. Remember the "Rawhide" one where Cookie fouled up the…?
I don’t even need to read the listings because I always remember the TV schedule.
I remember … wait! Did I take my meds today? Can’t tell by looking at the bottles.
Hence, my morning exploration experience.
As one who for years only took two meds daily and now has, well, more than two — much more — it’s a new game. Missing an episode of "NCIS" might not have a huge impact, but missing your prescribed medicine can easily and quickly become a problem.
I’ve met folks in their 80s or 90s who take no daily prescriptions. And I’ve met some in their 20s or 30s who may be prescribed 20-plus daily. And everything in between. Marketing is very successful at touting the next new pill, and they target every age group. However, targeting elders seems to be the most pervasive.
There’s a huge variety of helps that work to keep us on a healthy track. Many of us are familiar with the various med-minders that have the day/date on each compartment. And the pharmacist may be able to bubble-pack several pills that are taken at the same time.
Sometimes, just a note or two and a drawer or basket that hold the pills is enough — as long as they stay in one place. But wait! There’s more!
Electric devices (think emergency-response buttons) offer lights that blink when the preset time for meds comes. And some of these can call you if it appears the meds aren’t being taken. Companies such as Assured Independence, Lifeline, and Lifealert have some interesting and effective equipment to offer.
For those of us who have enough gadgets (really? Some people have “enough”?) I recommend looking up online “8 easy ways to remember your meds” or just med reminders. Some good non-technical suggestions can also be found with a quick search.
Remembering your shows and remembering your meds together can be a win-win!
Oh, and I did find the object of my early morning exploration.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
