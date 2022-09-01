Every year, towards the fall, I rediscover the fact that I’m getting older. I think it’s safe to assume that it’s due to my birthday being in the fall, but it also can become somewhat of an epiphany while at a clinic appointment.
Or watching a TV commercial about elders’ aches, pains or the body just wearing out, and the actors all seem to have gray/white hair — unless it’s about how to bring back the hair color of your youth. And of course, it’s rarely “noticeable.” (Or so they’d like us to believe.)
Like most of us, I don’t think about it too much. It’s all part of still being alive — the longer we last, the older we get. Not quite a surprise there.
There are, however, some who not only dread getting older, but have a phobia about it. It’s called gerascophobia, in case you need a new trivia tidbit or want your auto-correct to argue with you.
It’s relatively rare, thankfully — do we really need another phobia to worry about? Maybe a phobia about phobias?
Having some amount of fear, trepidation, or worry is normal. After all, none of us have ever been as old as we will be. There are, however, some practical ideas that can offset the process — the fear, not the aging of course.
Over the years in the aging information business, we’ve seen and heard a lot of pithy adages, such as:
• Aging is an accomplishment, not a disability.
• Aging is popular — everyone’s doing it
• Aging is experiential learning
OK, but what can we do to change our view of getting older?
• Remember, it’s a gift. While we’re still living, we can still make a difference.
• Review your life experiences and realize how much more you know now than you did even 10 years ago.
• Be a resource. As we age, we’re more likely to have a real-life answer to questions beginning with “Have you ever heard of…”, “What was it really like when…”, etc.
• Focus on what your body can do, vs. what it can’t any longer.
• Try new things. If we retire, we’ll have much more time to try stuff. And if it doesn’t work out, move on to another new thing. There’s time to spare.
• Volunteer in your community
• Look for role models. We’re not the only people who’ve been on this trip.
• Enhance your spiritual identity. Let it grow and flourish.
For some, it may be the same old road, but I believe the scenery will have changed.
