Every year, towards the fall, I rediscover the fact that I’m getting older. I think it’s safe to assume that it’s due to my birthday being in the fall, but it also can become somewhat of an epiphany while at a clinic appointment.

Or watching a TV commercial about elders’ aches, pains or the body just wearing out, and the actors all seem to have gray/white hair — unless it’s about how to bring back the hair color of your youth. And of course, it’s rarely “noticeable.” (Or so they’d like us to believe.)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.