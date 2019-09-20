Medicare Part D open enrollment begins Oct. 15. Just a reminder for now that it pays to check your prescription plan for any changes. More about that in later columns.
I realized (it happens sometimes) that launching right into some of the details about a particular part of Medicare, while helpful, might also be a blur to many folks.
If you’re not on Medicare yourself, chances are Mom and/or Dad are. Grandpa/Grandma? A friend? Information often (hopefully) brings clarification. We sometimes hear comments or questions that once again remind us that not everyone in the world is on Medicare.
Once I help the folks sign up for Medicare, we’re all done forever, right?
Well, no. There are various parts to Medicare, such as part A for hospital stays, part B (which carries a premium) for outpatient, clinics, etc, and part D for prescriptions (co-pays and premiums may apply).
OK, but then everything’s covered, right?
Well, no. Medicare covers about 80% of the costs. Supplemental or medi-gap plans can be obtained to cover some or all of the rest.
But I have a friend who is pretty low on his income and he said his Medicare covers 100% of his medical — and he has some help in the home paid for too.
Sounds like your friend may be on Medicaid, not Medicare. THEY OFFER Completely different coverages.
Think of Medicare as the Social Security age 65 coverage (and, of course there are exceptions) and that might help.
Another thing that will help clear the confusion is to call any of the numbers at the end of this column. Ask to talk to a SHIBA person — or just say you have questions about Medicare — and you can talk to real, live, knowledgeable0 people.
They’ve been wading these waters for a long time, and will wade with you.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.