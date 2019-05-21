PACIFIC COUNTY — There was a one-vehicle accident on May 19 at 5:03 p.m., at milepost 15, about 2 miles east of Long Beach.
According to the Washington State Patrol report, a 2016 Kia SUV driven by Amanda M. King, 26, from Ocean Park was southbound on U.S. Highway 101 when it drifted to the right, onto the shoulder and into the ditch. King was injured and transported to Ocean Beach Hospital for care. A passenger in the vehicle, Taylan S. Brooking, 30, from Seaview was also injured and transported to Ocean Beach Hospital.
The initial report indicates King allegedly fell asleep.
On May 13, the patrol reported that a Canadian motorcyclist collided with a deer at 12:12 p.m. 10 miles south of South Bend on US101.
Daniel J. Funk, 29, of New Westmindter, British Columbia, was injured and transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital when his northbound 2000 Honda motorcycle hit a deer that jumped onto the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.