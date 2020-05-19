OLYMPIA — It’s official: following the state’s filing period last week, Gov. Jay Inslee is the first Washington governor in nearly 50 years to seek election to a third term in office.
Inslee, a Democrat, announced his intent to run for a third term last August, shortly after dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary race. It became official last week, when Inslee and 36 — yes, 36 — challengers formally filed to run for the state’s highest office.
He is the first governor to seek a third consecutive term in office since Republican Gov. Dan Evans sought — and won — a third term in 1972. Evans is the only governor to serve three consecutive terms in the state’s history, a list Inslee hopes to join this fall.
To do so, Inslee will first need to finish as one of the top two candidates in the state’s all-party, top-two primary on Aug. 4 among a host of other candidates. An incumbent governor has not lost in a primary since 1980, when Democratic Gov. Dixy Lee Ray was beaten out by Democratic State Sen. Jim McDermott, who went on to lose to Republican John Spellman.
A slew of Republican candidates filed to run against Inslee, with anti-tax activist Tim Eyman perhaps being the most well-known challenger. Eyman, who has not held public office before, announced his intent to run for governor as an independent in November, before reversing that decision in February and announcing his intention to run as a Republican.
Other Republicans who filed to run for the office include: State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, who has represented a district in southeastern King County in the Washington State Senate since 2017; Republic police chief Loren Culp, who is known for defying I-1639, the gun-control measure approved by Washington voters with over 59% of the vote in 2018; and Joshua Freed, the former mayor and city councilor of Bothell.
As eyes now turn to the primary election, Inslee holds a clear fundraising advantage over all of his opponents. As of May 16, the day after the filing period closed, Inslee had about $1.33 million cash on hand, after subtracting debt and expenditures from how much his campaign has raised overall. Of the $3.24 million in cash and in-kind contributions Insee received this election cycle, the Washington State Democratic Central Committee donated about $510,000 of the total.
The next closest candidate in the race in terms of fundraising was Freed, who had about $147,000 cash on hand. Of the $580,000 Freed’s campaign raised so far, at least $185,000 came from the candidate himself. Of the other notable candidates, Culp had about $89,000 on hand, Eyman about $64,000 on hand and Fortunato about $30,000.
Three Rs file vs. Ferguson
When Inslee was in the midst of his presidential campaign in 2019, two-term Attorney General Bob Ferguson was widely believed to be interested in seeking the governor’s office if Inslee opted not to run for a third term. With Inslee running again, Ferguson has also chosen to run for a third consecutive term.
Ferguson first won election to the office in 2012, succeeding Republican Rob McKenna, who lost to Inslee in that year’s gubernatorial race. Ferguson faced a Libertarian Party challenger in the 2016 general election and won the race with over 67% of the vote. Of every statewide executive office candidate who filed to run this year, Ferguson leads the field in cash on hand — with $1.44 million in his campaign coffers.
Ferguson is assured to face a Republican challenger this year, after three filed to run for the attorney general’s office. The most well-funded of those candidates is former Pierce County deputy prosecutor Matt Larkin, who had about $85,000 cash on hand — $27,000 of which has come from the candidate himself.
Other Republican challengers include former Seattle Police lieutenant and attorney Brett Rogers, who initially intended to run as an independent before deciding to run as a Republican, and Mike Vaska, a Seattle attorney that heads the moderate Mainstream Republicans of Washington group.
Wyman faces sole Dem challenger
Secretary of State Kim Wyman is one of two statewide elected Republicans at the federal or state level in Washington, and she will try and fend off a challenge from a Democratic candidate that has received the party’s backing.
Wyman is seeking a third consecutive term as the state’s chief election officer, an office that has been held by a Republican since 1964. Wyman won election to the office by less than one percent in 2012, and defeated now-Washington State Democratic Party chair Tina Podlodowski with 54.7% of the vote in 2016.
To win a third term, Wyman must fend off a challenge from state Rep. Gael Tarleton, who has represented a northwestern Seattle district since first being elected in 2012. Wyman has about $188,000 cash on hand to Tarleton’s $97,000.
The primary election for all offices up for election in Washington state this year will be held on Aug. 4. Ballots are set to be mailed to voters on July 17. To make sure you’re registered to vote and your information is up to date, visit https://www.voter.votewa.gov.
