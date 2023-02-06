Visitors flock to Cape D for Labor Day Weekend
Buy Now

Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington State Parks propose major improvements there.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

OLYMPIA — The budget proposal rolled out by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ahead of the opening of the 2023 legislative session would direct tens of millions of dollars to a myriad of projects in Pacific County over the next several years.

Inslee initially unveiled his operating, capital and transportation budget blueprints in December for the 2023-25 biennium, a few weeks before the legislators convened in Olympia to begin their 105-day session. After being updated in mid-January, the governor’s proposal calls for sending about $65 million in state funds toward local construction, transportation and conservation projects in the coming years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.