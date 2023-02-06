OLYMPIA — The budget proposal rolled out by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ahead of the opening of the 2023 legislative session would direct tens of millions of dollars to a myriad of projects in Pacific County over the next several years.
Inslee initially unveiled his operating, capital and transportation budget blueprints in December for the 2023-25 biennium, a few weeks before the legislators convened in Olympia to begin their 105-day session. After being updated in mid-January, the governor’s proposal calls for sending about $65 million in state funds toward local construction, transportation and conservation projects in the coming years.
The capital funding being floated by the governor — which would include dollars for projects such as the Naselle Fish Hatchery renovation and the construction of the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center — totals $37.8 million, the 15th-highest amount among Washington’s 39 counties.
Using population data from the 2020 Census, the $1,617 in capital funds per Pacific County resident would rank third in the state, trailing only Kittitas County ($3,332 per resident) and Jefferson County ($2,885). The median amount among counties in the state was King, at $330 per resident.
As is customary in Washington, funding requests are prepared by state agencies in the summer for the upcoming session of the state Legislature. Those requests are reviewed by the governor, who prepares a proposed budget that is unveiled shortly before the beginning of the session. Any budget requires the governor’s signature, but the responsibility of developing and passing a budget ultimately falls on the shoulders of the state’s 147 legislators.
The budget plan from the third-term Democratic governor, now in his 10th year in office, figures to have sympathetic ears within the state capitol building; his party maintained their healthy majorities in both legislative chambers following the 2022 elections, defying expectations. Proposals from both the House and Senate are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Naselle hatchery
Inslee’s capital budget would support 23 different projects in Pacific County, with the Naselle Hatchery renovation receiving the biggest slice of funding. With about $23 million already committed to the widespread renovations at the hatchery, Inslee’s proposal would infuse another $18.6 million of state funds into the project.
The first phase of the renovation was completed in the summer of 2021, which included the addition of new settling ponds, distribution box and a pipeline from Crusher Creek to the new intake. The settling ponds — one for Crusher Creek and one for the Naselle River — keep mud and solids out of rearing units and incubators, which keep the eggs clean and prevent them from suffocating.
The upcoming second phase of renovations is expected to include some of the most impactful work, including the addition of a new pump house, weir and modern equipment. Hatchery operators told the Observer in 2021 that this work could change the trajectory for both the hatchery and future local salmon runs.
The third phase will see the hatchery’s three half-acre ponds be replaced with 30 10-foot-by-100-foot and four 20-foot-by-200-foot raceways. The ponds can’t be used in the summer because of their poor flow dynamics and the abundance of algae. As it stands, the hatchery only has 10 raceways that can be used during the summer to try and spread the fish out and avoid dangerous pathogens.
Community center
Other construction projects that Inslee’s budget would help fund include $384,000 for the DJHCC gymnasium that is planned at the Port of Ilwaco and $493,000 for the renovation of six offices, a meeting room, kitchenette, work room and restrooms on the first floor of the American Legion Veteran Housing and Resource Center in Raymond.
DJHCC Executive Director Claire Bruncke said she does not believe the timeline for the construction of community center’s first phase will be affected if the funds are not awarded, “but it will allow us to ensure that we can construct the facility in the way we want without having to make cuts.” The funds would also allow the organization to stretch dollars raised locally to support future construction phases.
“There is a big gap in specifically indoor recreation spaces for kids in rural communities, so it's exciting to see our request prioritized,” Bruncke said.
DJHCC is currently working through its pre-construction phase with its contractor and is finalizing paperwork and requirements for state and federal grants that have already been awarded for the project. Bruncke said they hope to apply for the necessary permits early in the spring and begin construction “as soon as possible.”
Additional projects that are being targeted for capital funding include: $673,000 for the repair or replacement of the front stairs at South Bend Timberland Library, which are unstable due to water intrusion; $72,000 for the renovation of two acres of baseball fields owned by the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District; and $300,000 for the development of an early learning facility at the South Bend School District.
Cape Disappointment
Pacific County’s state parks and state-owned land would be big beneficiaries under Inslee’s capital budget proposal — particularly its most well-known park, Cape Disappointment. The governor’s budget includes about $4.8 million for improvements at the park’s entrance and welcome center, and another $3.1 million for culvert replacements and road improvements of the park’s campground access road.
Budget documents describe Cape Disappointment’s existing welcome center as being “overcrowded” for visitors, staff and volunteers, as well as not being ADA-compliant for visitors who may use the building to check in for camping, purchase Discover Passes or seek information about other day-use activities. The park’s entrance roadway and circulation system “results in significant traffic backups and poor orientation to the park,” according to the documents.
The project would revise previous designs and submit permits for the new welcome center, administration building, road realignment, trail and parking.
Constructed in the 1930s, the park’s campground access road was built across alluvial sand and gravel. Targeted pavement repairs have been completed in recent years, but additional erosion and sinkholes have developed that are threatening the “stability, reliability and safety” of the road.
The state cites increasing precipitation patterns, sea level rise and increased runoff as factors that will likely further strain the culverts and roadway embankment. The funding for the project would support a study and survey, engineering analysis, design and permitting for the replacement of the culvert and improvements of the access road.
Another funding request of $89,000 would partly link the two separate ends of the Three Waters Trail — designed by Maya Lin, who also designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. — at the park, which would connect the “history, living cultures, and ecology of the Columbia River system.” The funding for the remainder of the trail connection has already been separately secured.
Graveyard Spit
The biggest item directed toward the county in Inslee’s transportation budget is some $25 million for the Graveyard Spit dune restoration and dynamic revetment project that is aimed at protecting a critical stretch of State Route 105. About $20.7 million is slated for the 2023-25 biennium, and another $4.8 million would be put aside for 2025-27.
Last December, the Washington State Department of Transportation was awarded nearly $10 million in federal funds to help prevent beach erosion at Graveyard Spit, located at Willapa Bay’s northern entrance. The project serves a dual purpose: protect the portion of SR 105 between Raymond and Westport, which is the only way to leave north for residents of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation and Tokeland, and preserve important habitat for endangered birds.
The project will see the construction of a naturally sloped cobble berm that absorbs energy from waves, reducing beach erosion at a location that has long struggled with it. The bay’s north entrance is classified as a high-energy coast due to the frequency of large storms that create crashing waves, tearing away sections of the appropriately nicknamed “Washaway Beach.”
The cobble berm is expected to be about 4,000 feet in length and mimic other beaches in the area, with 130 log and root wads being incorporated to dissipate both wave and wind energy. The project is expected to protect 65 acres of existing critical habitat and restore 20 acres of upland dune habitat and wetland marshes.
Another notable local item in the governor’s proposed transportation budget is the just over $1 million for the Pacific Transit System to create a “green fleet” of paratransit vehicles.
According to state budget documents, the project would result in four electric Dial-A-Ride vehicles that would service both north and south county, eliminate the need for the four vehicles currently in use that emit fossil fuels, and “create an infrastructure of electric charging facilities for both ends of the county.”
