RAYMOND — Gov. Jay Inslee will travel to Grays Harbor County and Pacific County on Feb. 12 to visit four area high schools to discuss college affordability.
He will also meet with local leaders and visit with state employees to learn more about their work.
This is the schedule:
• 10:30 a.m.: Meeting with Aberdeen Mayor Pete Schave
• 11 a.m.: Visit Aberdeen High School, 410 North G St.
• 11:50 a.m.: Visit Hoquiam High School, 501 W. Emerson
• 1:20 p.m.: Visit Raymond High School, 1016 Commercial St.
• 2:10 p.m.: Visit South Bend Junior and Senior High Schools, 405 East First St.
• 3:05 p.m.: Listening session with WSDOT employees, 103 5th St.
