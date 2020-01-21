ILWACO — By the time people come to Nicole Apelian they are ready to make a change and connect more with the natural world.
Apelian is a herbalist, survival skills instructor, anthropologist and biologist. She spent years living with the Kalahari San Bushmen, an indigenous people who live as hunter gatherers in the Kalahari Desert. Apelian was in Ilwaco on Jan. 19, wrapping up a workshop on medicinal herbal extracts and blends.
Western medicines sometimes either don’t have much to offer or can have troubling side effects, she said. Apelian spoke from experience. Twenty years ago she was having trouble seeing and walking due to her progressive multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that disrupts nerve communication between a person’s brain and body. But she came up with a holistic wellness plan that helped regain her health and strength, she said. She offers to teach others what she learned through her online apothecary: https://www.nicoleapelian.com/about.
“There is really nothing modern medicine offers people with autoimmune diseases,” Apelian said.
Apelian was teaching at the Salt Hotel and Pub, 147 Howerton Ave., as part of the hotel’s Salty Talks lecture series. She spoke Jan. 16 on how to “Survive and Thrive.” On Jan. 18 she taught her class how to make a first-aid salve to apply to scrapes and cuts. On Jan. 19, she let students ask questions and finished explaining the benefits of the local ecology.
Apelian was born in Massachusetts, and got a biology degree at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. She earned a master’s in biology at the University of Oregon, studying marine biology, ecology and evolution.
Apelian was a challenger on the History Channel’s TV series “Alone” and thrived in the wilderness solo for 57 days.
Her success on the show impressed Bridget Foster, who drove down with her husband from Port Angeles to see Apelian speak. As Apelian recounted some of the medicinal washes and teas she created to help her during those 57 days in the wilderness, Foster said she was amazed by what Apelian did.
“You make us proud for our sex,” Foster said.
Foraging
Apelian touted the abundance of herbal remedies that come from the Pacific Northwest ecosystem. Usnea lichen, a pale grayish-green lichen that grows on trees and branches and looks like fuzzy tree hair, came up a number of times. Apelian’s go-to tincture is made with the stuff.
She listed other common plants found in the area and explained what parts to use and in what season to gather. One of her favorites, the western red cedar, she called a beautiful, incredible plant, Apelian said. Every part of the plant has a use, she said.
“When I think of cedar, I think of life,” she said.
She doesn’t believe in giving up on Western medicine. She thinks there is a place for it. She was careful to note how some of her natural remedies could interfere with certain prescriptions.
But she believes her remedies, plus lifestyle changes, can offer people an alternative that is cheaper, with less side effects.
Apelian will be featured in another upcoming survival challenge, this time in Bulgaria. In a three-part mini-series Apelian and other challengers live as hunters and gathers from the Stone Age. Living off the land helps Apelian balance herself.
While she doesn’t expect the modern world to reverse to the way it was, she thinks more people should spend time in nature.
“I want to help people integrate the natural world into their lives more,” she said. “We’ve evolved to eat natural food and be in nature. People can spend time outside and it makes them healthier, mentally and physically better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.