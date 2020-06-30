WASHINGTON, D.C. ― As the 2019 tax filing and payment deadline approaches, the IRS is reminding taxpayers and businesses that 2019 income tax liabilities as well as postponed April 15 and June 15 estimated tax payments are due July 15. This postponement provided temporary tax relief in response to the covid-19 pandemic.
Taxpayers who owe a 2019 income tax liability, as well as estimated tax for 2020, must make two separate payments on or by July 15, 2020: One for their 2019 income tax liability and one for their 2020 estimated tax payments. The two estimated tax payments can be combined into a single payment.
A list of forms due July 15 is on the Coronavirus Tax Relief: Filing and Payment Deadlines page: tinyurl.com/IRS-2020-covid-deadlines. Electronic payment options are the optimal way to make a tax payment.
Paying electronically
Individuals: Taxpayers can use Direct Pay (www.irs.gov/payments/direct-pay) for two payments each day. Direct Pay allows taxpayers to pay online directly from a checking or savings account for free, and to schedule payments up to 365 days in advance. They will receive an email confirmation of their payments.
Taxpayers attempting to make at least three payments on the same day using Direct Pay will receive a warning of possible duplicate payment, and they will need to select override for those payments to continue.
Businesses: For businesses or those making large payments, the best payment option is the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, which allows up to five payments per day. Enrollment is required. Taxpayers can schedule payments up to 365 days in advance and opt in to receive email notifications about their payments. Visit IRS.gov/EFTPS for details.
Paying by check, money order or cashier’s check
2019 Tax Liability: If paying a 2019 income tax liability without an accompanying 2019 tax return, taxpayers paying by check, money order or cashier’s check should include Form 1040-V, Payment Voucher with the payment.
For those paying when filing their 2019 income tax return, do not staple or paperclip the payment to the return. For more information, go to Pay by Check or Money Order on IRS.gov.
2020 Estimated Tax Payments: Taxpayers making their 2020 estimated tax payment by check, money order or cashier’s check should include the appropriate Form 1040 ES payment voucher. Indicate on the check memo line that this is a 2020 estimated tax payment.
Additional electronic payment options:
Payment options are available at IRS.gov/payments.
