Brendan Chabot demonstrates his saxophone skills while Christopher Lake plays trumpet behind him in the 11th annual Ilwaco High School jazz band concert on the Chinook School stage Saturday. Parents, students and community music fans gathered to sample desserts while listening to the students’ toe-tapping music under the direction of Rachel Lake. The group has just returned from participating in a contest on Reno, Nevada, and the director beamed with pride as she introduced them for their solos. “We have multi-talented students up here,” Lake said. Jazz pieces including “Garden of Babylon” and Neal Hefti’s “The Creeper” were featured, as well as the Glenn Miller classic, “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.