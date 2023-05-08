Delaney Fowell, left, is the new communications coordinator with the Pacific County Tourism Bureau. Pictured with her is Katja Spitz, executive director. The pair are dedicated to finding ways to promote the visitor experience in the region.
Laurie Bowman, executive director of the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond, center, attended the Ilwaco museum event last week with Jerry Bowman, the museum’s curator, and Anna Golbov, associate director. With them was one of the smallest carriages from the museum.
Flying the American and Scandinavian flags with enthusiasm was Annika Kay, director of the Appelo Archives Center, Museum and Café in Naselle which promotes the history of Deep River and the surrounding area, logging and the community’s historic links with all the Scandinavian countries, most especially Finland.
PATRICK WEBB
As Pacific County celebrated May as “museum month,” leaders of the 11 institutions gathered for a rare joint get-together to spread word about their operations.
The event last week was hosted by the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco and executive director Madeline Matson and curator Betsy Millard were among staff members busily meeting-and-greeting.
Among those introduced was Delaney Fowell, who has joined the Pacific County Tourism Bureau as communications coordinator. She attended with Katja Spitz, executive director.
Fowell has moved from Vancouver to Naselle. Her background is working as a recreational therapist in a behavioral health hospital. “The outdoor recreation part really overlaps,” she said.
Spitz said promoting outdoor opportunities around the region is one of the “marketing pillars” of efforts to lure visitors to the Peninsula. Their group is working closely to ensure Peninsula attractions appear on the Washington event calendar.
Spitz is excited about what Fowell’s skills, enthusiasm and youth brings to their efforts. “She offers a different perspective, Spitz said.
Among those flying the flag were Annika Kay from the Appelo Archives Center, Museum and Café in Naselle and Paula Reagor from the Cranberry Museum and Gift Shop in Long Beach.
Two sets of neighbors from Raymond traveled to south county — only to encounter each other in Ilwaco. Laurie Bowman, executive director of the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond attended with Jerry Bowman, the museum’s curator, and Anna Golbov, associate director. Set up across the room were two leaders from the Willapa Seaport Museum, Pete Darrah, director, and Tim Thompson, volunteer coordinator.
The county’s other museums, well represented at the event, are:
• Knappton Cove Heritage Museum, Naselle;
• Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center at Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco;
• NamsChohts Heritage Museum and Library, Tokeland;
• Pacific County Historical Society and Museum, South Bend;
• Willapa Bay Interpretive Center, Port of Peninsula, Nahcotta;
• World Kite Museum, Long Beach.
All are marking May as Museums Month with discounts on either admission or gift shop items or both. And the Willapa Seaport Museum is hosting a Nautical Scavenger Hunt. Open to all ages, players are invited to find 12 of the 13 items on the list and receive a prize.
The Pacific County Tourism Development Fund has supported the production of a color brochure featuring the 11 museums, plus the Fort Columbia Interpretive Center in Chinook, which is open to visitors in July and August.
