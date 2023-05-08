As Pacific County celebrates May as “museum month,” leaders of the 11 institutions gathered for a rare joint get-together to spread word about their operations.

The event last week was hosted by the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, and executive director Madeline Matson and curator Betsy Millard were among staff members busily meeting-and-greeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.