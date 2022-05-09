OCEAN PARK — For three days late last month, about 60 fifth graders from Ocean Park Elementary called the waterfront Camp Colman near Longbranch their classroom, participating in outdoor activities, partaking in crafts and games and eating delicious food.
OPE Principal Sheena Burke said it took a village to pull off the trip to the 110-year-old camp, which is operated by the YMCA of Greater Seattle and provides overnight camping experiences for thousands of youth each year via its summer camps and its outdoor environmental education program for schools.
The trip is one that the district has done in the past, but Burke said it had been a number of years since students had visited the camp. Plans to revive the trip began about four years ago, Burke estimated, when she was still a fifth grade teacher. With school realignments in recent years resulting in all fifth grade students attending classes together at OPE, the school worked with Friends of Ocean Park School — FOOPS, a parent support group — to help make the trip a reality.
The first trip under the revived push was supposed to take place in the spring of 2020, but the pandemic threw a wrench into those plans. This spring was the first time that the YMCA began offering its outdoor education program at Camp Colman since the pandemic began, with some covid precautions and restrictions still in place.
Grownups step up
The covid rules, such as cutting in half the normal occupancy limit for each of the camp’s cabins, meant that OPE ended up needing twice as many chaperones as it otherwise would have required for the trip. The response from the community to fill dozens of volunteer positions was terrific and helped make the trip a reality, Burke said.
“It really required more than 30 adults to drop everything for three days and go to camp,” she said.
Parent and community chaperones for the trip included Rebecca Bryson, Frannie Zinsli, Nelly Sorenson, Monica Trattles, Anna Morrison, Dawn Bell, Michelle and Cecil Parker, Carmine Allen, Lin Chunting, Kari Knutzen, Ryan Krause, Rob Lake, Robert Echols, David Crawford, Richard Kraynak, Jerry Hofer, Matthew Couling, and Jon Ducharme.
Volunteer chaperones from the Big Brother, Big Sister program included Robyn Handly, Denise Ross and Heidi Crete, and volunteers from the Willapa WISE team included Seselia Powell, Mitch Mortenson and John Good.
OBSD staff that volunteered to chaperone included Superintendent Amy Huntley, administrative assistant Barb Puhl, OPE paraeducator Rebecca Morales, OPE Dean of Students Jackie Hofer, and fifth grade teachers Crystal Bell and Erin Porro. Burke also highlighted fifth grade teachers Tracie Lorimor and Ann Long, “who worked so hard to coordinate everything for the trip.”
“We couldn’t have done it without FOOPS, all the volunteers and the teachers — they don’t work around the clock, and they gave up three days of their evenings and their time with their families to make sure that our kids had this experience,” Burke said.
One of the highlights of the trip was the beach walk, where students explored a beach much rockier than the ones we have on the peninsula and encountered different wildlife. Other activities that stood out to students included a night hike, archery, crafts, and just hanging out with fellow classmates outside of the classroom. The food was also a highlight for many students — especially dessert.
“A lot of our kids have never traveled. They haven’t gone to camp, so a camp experience might not be something that would be offered to them,” Burke said. “All around it was just a great experience, and I’m so glad that our kids had that [experience] and were able to go stay in a cabin. We had to round up a couple of sleeping bags and that sort of thing for our kiddos that didn’t have them, but that’s where the support comes in.”
Swim safety lessons
This month, it’s fourth graders at OPE that are getting out of the classroom, traveling to Astoria to receive swim safety lessons for a few hours each week.
The lessons — and, crucially, the transportation to and from the Astoria Aquatic Center — come via funds from the Oller Trust Fund, and are returning for the first time since the pandemic began.
“It’s nice to be able to get the kids out and experience some of things we used to experience [before the pandemic],” Burke said.
The lessons are typically an activity for fifth graders, Burke said, but with that grade having just recently gone to Camp Colman, the school decided to move it down to a fourth grade activity. During the month of May, fourth graders are going over to Astoria on Tuesdays and Thursdays to receive the lessons.
Last Tuesday was the first trip for the class, and Burke said it was cool to see some of the students shine in what’s normally an out-of-school environment. And for students that haven’t had swim lessons before, Burke said it was great to see them get the opportunity to receive them.
Burke called these recent out-of-the-classroom experiences that fourth and fifth graders have gotten to partake both enriching and practical.
“For Camp Colman, it’s really an opportunity for our students to take lessons that are outdoors and in a different setting,” Burke said, “but also to experience camp life and come together and create a sense of belonging amongst themselves, because they’re heading off to middle school next year. It’s almost like a rite of passage; the big field trip.
“And obviously in this area, swimming safety is crucial. So being able to make sure that is something that all of our students get to experience is really beneficial. The fact that we have the [Oller Trust] to support us in that takes a huge weight off of us … I’m always in awe by how supported we are.”
