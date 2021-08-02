SOUTH BEND — The Jackpot 76 Gas Station of South Bend faces $3,200 in fines and temporary suspension of alcohol sales for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco vape products to an underage person in a compliance check conducted by the South Bend Police Department.
In February 2021, a Pacific County Drug Task Force Officer was made aware that the South Bend 76 gas station, also known as the “Jackpot,” was allegedly selling alcohol to underage youth. The officer had a concerned parent reach out and inform them about an incident with their child, according to a press release from Pacific County Public Health & Human Services.
As a result, South Bend’s prevention team Road 2 Resiliency asked South Bend Police Department and the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board to assist with a compliance check.
The family of the underage youth volunteered to help this spring. The underaged youth successfully bought alcohol and a tobacco vape product.
The Liquor Cannabis Board fined the South Bend 76 Gas Station $2,500 for selling alcohol and $700 for the tobacco sale. Due to the young age of the minor, the total dollar amount in fines was over five times a normal first-offense amount. Additionally, the store is prohibited from selling liquor from Oct. 6-21.
In planning their work for this school year, students reported that their peers feel that alcohol and tobacco vape products are easy to access. According to the 2018 Healthy Youth Survey, more than 34% of South Bend 10th graders perceive alcohol as “very easy to get,” and 25% perceived tobacco as the same. Due to covid-19 pandemic, Road 2 Resiliency expects these numbers to be higher due an increase in isolation, anxiety and depression.
“As we recognize many factors play into youth substance misuse, Road 2 Resiliency is dedicated to building healthy, resilient youth through advocacy, education, pro-social opportunities, family engagement and limiting availability of substances,” said Road 2 Resiliency Coordinator Allison Graves. “We are proud to partner with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our youth by enforcing laws and legislation.”
Criminal charges are currently pending in the South Bend Municipal Court. South Bend Police Department Chief Lucas Stigall stated, “…we have a vested interest in the successful prosecution of this case; we will not tolerate selling age-restricted [substances] to minors.”
Road 2 Resiliency is a community coalition based out of South Bend. Their mission is to have resilient youth, healthy families, and empowered communities. They meet monthly to discuss projects, events, and other challenges we can overcome in the South Bend community. Coalition meetings are the first Monday of each month 3:30-4:45 p.m and are currently being held virtually.
