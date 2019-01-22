The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Scott A. Bales — Theft of motor vehicle.
Male Juvenile Offender — Felony harassment.
Steven W. Freeman — Two counts of protection order violation, violation of no contact order.
Tyler D. Johnson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Kurtis W. McGathy — Theft second-degree.
Steven C. Murphy Jr. — Warrant failure to comply felony, warrant failure to appear.
Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Gordon L. Poe — Controlled substance no prescription felony, community custody violator.
Kyler J. Pratt — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
Jeremiah N. Thom — Assault fourth-degree, assault third-degree.
Tegan A. Tipler — Controlled substance no prescription felony, probation/parole violation.
Patrick E. Witherbee — Warrant failure to comply felony, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with license suspended third-degree, arson first-degree.
Andrey V. Yevseyev — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
