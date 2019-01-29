The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Vanessa M. Dalan — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Travis L. Joplin — Driving with suspended license third-degree, probation/parole violation.
Alex J. Keevy — Drug court violation.
David A. May — Hold for other agency, assault third-degree.
Darren R. Myers — Community custody violation.
Erin M. Orosz — Community custody violation.
Dwayne J. Parkins — Two counts of community custody violation, warrant for failure to comply felony.
Jennifer M. Ramseyer — Assault fourth-degree.
Aaron R. Reed — Assault third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, intimidating a public servant.
Jeremiah N. Thom — Assault fourth-degree, assault third-degree.
