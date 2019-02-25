The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
McKenzie L. Baer — Driving with a suspended license third-degree, obstructing a public servant, making false statement to public servant.
Bruce E. Busse — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with suspended license third-degree.
Deeanna D. Delap — Controlled substance no prescription.
Benny J. Dyer — Domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree.
Makenzie M. Fuller — Drug court violation, bail jump felony charge.
Gabriel A. Garvin — Community custody violation.
Shawn D. Gillette — Warrant for failure to comply traffic.
Travis L. Joplin — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, probation/parole violation, driving while license suspended third-degree.
Nicholas A. McCoy — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Frank N. Overstake — Malicious mischief third-degree.
Robert M. Swehla — Two counts of identity theft, theft first-degree, forgery.
Jeremiah N. Thom — Assault third-degree.
Riley L. Wonderlich — Community custody violation.
