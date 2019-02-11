Jail Booking Report
The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Jeffrey B. Bean III — Community custody violation.
Michael S. Berget — Drug court violation.
Male Juvenile Offender — Theft third-degree.
Robin L. Koeller — Theft first-degree.
Karla M. Kordosky — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Stanley C. Lapinoja — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with suspended license third-degree.
Robin P. Lavin — Drug court violation.
Robert A. Merrill — Six counts of control substance delivery with intent, possession of stolen vehicle, burglary first-degree, trafficking stolen property, possession stolen firearm, firearm possession unlawful second-degree.
Brandon Nutter Britton — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Laura L. Olsen — Community custody violation.
Austin J. Robertson — Warrant for failure to comply non-traffic, community custody violation.
Joseph W. Rogerson — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
William C. Whiteside — Community custody violation.
