The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Ralph R. Baker III — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Zane C. Belshe — Warrant failure to comply felony, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Crystal R. Hampton — Assault fourth-degree.
John C. Hampton — Assault fourth-degree.
Joshua D. Haug — Bail jump felony charge.
Daizhon E. Jones — Custodial assault.
Jesse J. Kinney — Burglary first-degree domestic violence.
Xavier D. Lumadue — Theft second-degree.
Jason G. Pearson — Controlled substance no prescription felony, firearm possession unlawful second.
Destiny G. Potter — Driving with suspended license third-degree.
Trevor S. Robinson — Indecent liberties no force, unlawful display of weapon.
Babette G. Shine — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Steven K. Whiting — Two warrants failure to comply felony.
