The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Kyotee K. Bertsch — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Phillip E. Crow Jr. — Probation/parole violation.
Allen N. Davis — Community custody violation.
Johnnie R. Harbaugh — Community custody violation.
David Maldonado — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Keaton C. McColm — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Jade M. Norris — Warrant for failure to comply felony.
Matthew M. Pearson — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Naomi R. Schuyler — Two warrants for failure to comply felony, malicious mischief third-degree, assault fourth-degree.
Wade E. Schuyler — Residential burglary, violated conditions of release, protection order violation.
Jason A. Wiles — Community custody violation, hold for other agency.
