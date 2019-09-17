Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND – The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charge(s) listed:
Allen N. Davis — Warrant for failure to appear.
Asten C. Flieger —Driving under the influence of intoxicants, aid/abet driving with a suspended license third-degree, resisting arrest.
Curt D. Griffeth — Community custody violation, domestic violence second-degree assault.
Eugene B. Kornoely — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Timothy L. Minerd — Drug court violation.
Steven C. Murphy Jr. — Warrant failure to comply civil, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Joshua J. Nelson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Philip M. Sheary — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Britta K. Steed — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Mary R. Stephan — Bail jump felony charge.
Eric V. Trent Sr. — Assault second-degree, burglary first-degree.
