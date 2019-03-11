The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Casey D. Collins — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
Patrick R. Collins — Community custody violation.
Lori L. Fairchild — Dangerous dog.
Tyler D. Johnson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Nathan A. Marsengill — Failure to register as a sex offender.
Lisa G. Milam — Violation of no contact order, disorderly conduct.
Joe H. Rodman Jr. — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Luis A. Ruiz — Warrant failure to comply felony, two counts of community custody violation.
Michael D. Smith — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Robert M. Trueblood — Controlled substance no prescription felony, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Justice V. Webb — Criminal attempt, possession-manufacture-sell explosives without a license.
