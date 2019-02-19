The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Russell J. Anderson — Failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Rosa A. Bartlett — Community custody violation.
Christian W. Buschmann — Hold for other agency.
Linda S. Chambers — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Bryan N. Damon — Community custody violation.
Desiree L. Fink — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic, unlawful possession of legend drug, malicious mischief second.
Dwyane D. Fish — Community custody violation.
Patrick D. Fowler — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, driving with suspended license third-degree.
Aldo S. Glansbeek — Community custody violation, eluding a police vehicle.
Travis L. Joplin — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, probation/parole violation, driving with a suspended license third-degree.
James D. Karanikolaou — Community custody violation.
Karla M. Kordosky — No charge listed.
Philip W. Lauritzen — Violating anti-harassment order.
David W. Peterson — Four counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree, obstructing a public servant.
Jayson F. Stigall — Violating no contact order.
Danae M. Suprunowski — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
