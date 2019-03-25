The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Shannon M. Ahern — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Jesse D. Aylward — No charge listed.
Daniel L. Burdine — Driving with suspended license third-degree, failure to transfer title with 45 days, community custody violation.
Kathryn M. Burr — Theft first-degree, obtaining a signature by deception or duress.
Johnnie R. Harbaugh — Community custody violation.
Tahnika D. Michell — Four counts of driving with suspended license third-degree.
Arthur W. Mickens — Community custody violation.
Jamason L. Miller — Violated conditions of release, controlled substance no prescription felony, driving with a suspended license third-degree.
Female Juvenile Offender — Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Gordon L. Poe — Controlled substance no prescription felony, community custody violator, warrant failure to comply felony.
Alan E. Zakel — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
