The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
Orion J. Bandlow — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Brandy L Bishop — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Ryan D. Bradetich — Community custody violator (escape from community custody), community custody violation.
Bryan N. Damon — Community custody violation, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Corey W. Devore — Community custody violator (escape from community custody), controlled substance no prescription felony, community custody violation.
Taylor D. Florance — Criminal trespass first-degree.
Kevin Gorham — Failure to register as a sex offender, hold for other agency.
Joshua J. Grazioli — Controlled substance no prescription felony, driving with license suspended third-degree.
Sun F. Lightdancer — Vessel abandoned or derelict upon aquatic lands, discharge of polluting matter in waters prohibited.
Dion R. Lumadue — Hold for other agency.
Jennifer D. Newton — Warrant failure to appear, criminal trespass second-degree, two counts of controlled substance no prescription felony, obstructing a public servant.
Matthew W. Peck — Three warrants failure to comply non-traffic.
