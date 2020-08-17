Bookings into Pacific County Jail:
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Frank E. Brumitt Jr. — DWLS 2nd-degree, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Tina M. Campbell — Possession drug paraphernalia, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Male Juvenile Offender — Assault second weapon.
Christopher W. Martin — Violating no contact order.
Alyssa A. Odom — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Christopher L. Otterbein — Failure to register as sex offender.
Wade E. Schuyler — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
Elizabeth D. Stuart — Two counts of driving with suspended license third-degree, eluding a police vehicle.
Christopher W. Wooton — Harassment felony.
