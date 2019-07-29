The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
Darin M. Burrows — Negligent driving first-degree.
Jose M. Delgado Merino — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Joshua D. Haug — Warrant for failure to appear.
Bryan A. Jones — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Tanner M. McGovern — Community custody violation.
Christopher D. Mercer — Probation/parole violation.
Kyler J. Pratt — Community custody violation.
Clarissa R. Rex — Assault, criminal trespass second-degree.
Ernest D. Riddle Jr — Warrant failure to comply felony, aim or discharge firearm.
Tegan L. Tipler — Community custody violation.
William C. Whiteside — Community custody violation.
Randy A. Woodman — Probation/parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.