Jail Booking Report
The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Jeffrey B. Bean III — Community custody violation.
Thomas W. Buchard — Community custody violation, reckless burning second-degree.
Scott L. Fletcher — Two counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree.
Donald C. House Jr. — Three counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree, two counts of domestic violence fourth-degree assault, failure to transfer title within 45 days, criminal trespassing second-degree.
Barbara L Kirby — Community custody violation.
Heather D. Landberg — Community custody violation.
Dylan T. Lorton — Community custody violation.
Alicen F. Meza — Burglary second-degree.
Jamason L. Miller — Forgery.
Markerrius O. Payne — Domestic violence second-degree assault.
Maria D. Quinones — Driving with suspended license third-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Eric C. Trost — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Male Juvenile Offender — Probation/parole violation.
Steven K. Whiting — Two warrants for failure to comply felony.
