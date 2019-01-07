The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Jeffrey E. Bartlett — Bail jump felony charge.
Jeffrey B. Bean III — Community custody violation.
Tami M. Beckett — Warrant for failure to comply felony.
Loraine M. Carey — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Casey D. Collins — Community custody violation.
Scott L. Goeken — Contempt of court.
Scott B. Hostetler — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
Donald B. Martin Jr. — Community custody violation.
Laura L. Olsen — Two warrants for failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
Christopher T. Peterson —Two counts of disorderly conduct, protection order violation, warrant failure to comply traffic.
Gordon L. Poe — Community custody violation.
Miranda L. Tiekamp — Making false statement to public servant, two warrants controlled substance no prescription felony, controlled substance possession with intent to manufacture.
Justin M. Wilson — Eluding a police vehicle, intimidating a public servant, intimidating a public servant, driving under the influence of intoxicants, community custody violation.
