The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
Allen N. Davis — Community custody violation.
Steven W. Freeman — Harassment, violation of no contact order.
Rafael L. Gonzalez — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangerment, making false statement of public servant, resisting arrest, hit-and-run injury/death.
Christina M. Lentz — Failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Nicole l. Lombardo — Community custody violator (escape from community custody) community custody violation, warrant failure to comply felony, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Tristan L. Lund — Drug court violation.
David S. Majka — Reckless driving.
Donald B. Martin Jr. — Community custody violation, warrant for failure to appear, two counts of driving with suspended license third-degree, criminal impersonation, obstructing a public servant, firearm possession unlawful, assault second-degree weapon.
Warren W. Maxey — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Christopher D. Mercer — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, probation/parole violation.
Timothy L. Minerd — Drug court violation.
Mitchell R. Mullins — Community custody violation, driving with suspended license third-degree, warrant failure to comply traffic.
Darren R. Myers — Community custody violation.
Matthew T. Phipps — Court-ordered sentence.
Matthew G.F. Sparks — Warrant.
Carrie A. Wood — Hold for other agency.
