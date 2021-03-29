SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Nelson I. Benitez Castro — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Casey D. Collins — Burglary first-degree, harassment. He remained in jail as of March 30 in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Chellsea C. Eike — Protection order violation.
Ross L. Estes — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jay R. Jensen — Assault first-degree. He remained in jail as of March 30 in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Heather M. Linden — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Filip A. Radu — Use paraphernalia.
