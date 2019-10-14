The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Allen N. Davis — Community custody violation.
Jose M. Delgado Merino — Community custody violation.
Damon L. Gove — Community custody violation, controlled substance no pre-scription felony, warrant failure to comply felony.
Michael J. Hoyt — Community custody violation, warrant failure to comply traf-fic
Female Juvenile Offender — Taking motor vehicle without owner permission second, no valid operating license without identification, driving under the influ-ence of intoxicants, reckless endangerment, hit-and-run attended.
Reginald J. MacDonald Jr. — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Female Juvenile Offender — Harassment.
Andrea Perez Moreno — Assault second domestic violence, assault fourth-degree.
Jerry L. Riordan — Vehicle prowl first-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Spencer A. Williams — Assault third-degree.
Richard E. Wilson — Criminal impersonation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.